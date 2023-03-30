Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.30 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

LOVE stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

