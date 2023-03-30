Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.54. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, STF Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

