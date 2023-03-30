Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 12.7 %

LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day moving average of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

