Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
