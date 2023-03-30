Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.54.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.