Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $85.64 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

