Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 143,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,003,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $551.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -1.68.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

