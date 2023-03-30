Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.42 and last traded at $228.73. 53,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 411,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.70 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,808,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,814,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

