Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Down 2.5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 8,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
