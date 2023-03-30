Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.51% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

