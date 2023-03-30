Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

