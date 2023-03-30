Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

