Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

