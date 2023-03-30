Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,999 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $154.08 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

