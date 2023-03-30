Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $43.54 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

