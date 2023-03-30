Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

