Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

