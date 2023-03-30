Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,635 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.