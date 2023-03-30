Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,728,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $359.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

