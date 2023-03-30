McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 344,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 87,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
