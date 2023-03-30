McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.