McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

