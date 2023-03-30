Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $21.14 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.43. 167,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

