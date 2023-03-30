Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $502,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 916,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day moving average is $260.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

