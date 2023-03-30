Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Reduces Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of National Instruments worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 460,212 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $15,710,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.06. 387,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.