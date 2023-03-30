Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 337 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Insider Activity

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $148.18. 203,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,549. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.