Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes $211,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $669.63. 70,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.71. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

