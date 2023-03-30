McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.30

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 95008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.