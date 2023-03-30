McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.30

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.30 and last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 95008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
