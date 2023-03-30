McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.00

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.45). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.45), with a volume of 94,978 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281. The company has a market cap of £253.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

