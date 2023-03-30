McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

MCK stock opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

