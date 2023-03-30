McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %
MCK stock opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
