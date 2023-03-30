MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

