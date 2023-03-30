Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $835,054.91 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.