MetaMUI Price Hits $0.14 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $68.23 million and approximately $104,280.55 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

