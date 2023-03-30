MetaMUI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.23 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $68.23 million and $109,628.35 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

