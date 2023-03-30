MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.61 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $110.40 million and $5.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $24.81 or 0.00088556 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00200422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,016.74 or 1.00020437 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.86620501 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,605,186.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

