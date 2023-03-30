Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.10 ($7.63) and last traded at €7.10 ($7.63). 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.90.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.