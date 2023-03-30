Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.61. The firm has a market cap of C$17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.30 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.62 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2819732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.