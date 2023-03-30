MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 164,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,250,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

