Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 229,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,145. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

