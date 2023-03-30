Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,895 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.39% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 912,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
