Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,895 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.39% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 912,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.