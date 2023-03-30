Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.77. 1,315,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.