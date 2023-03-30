Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,530 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.23% of Sapiens International worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

