Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 155,544 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 245,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $730.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

