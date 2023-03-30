Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 415.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 1,506,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,444. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.