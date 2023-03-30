Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 543 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,558. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

