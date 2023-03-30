Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,746. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

