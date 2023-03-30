Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 19,981 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,981 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 2.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $105,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.88. 544,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,569. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.