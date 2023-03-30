Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $62.86 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,862,000. Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Boeing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.95. 1,251,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

