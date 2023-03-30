Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,490. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

