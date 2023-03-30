Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,490. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
