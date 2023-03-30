Milestone Scientific (MLSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSSGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 35,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,446. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

Earnings History for Milestone Scientific

