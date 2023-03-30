Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL) Insider Purchases A$17,500.00 in Stock

Millennium Services Group Limited (ASX:MIL – Get Rating) insider Rohan Garnett bought 50,000 shares of Millennium Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,666.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,211.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers cleaning services for retail, commercial, industrial, educational, and hospitality sectors, as well as COVID-19 centers. It also provides security services, such as concierge, static guarding, mobile patrols, asset surveillance, electronic security, access control, control room monitoring, loss prevention, crowd control, event security, and car park management; and maintenance services, including handyman and maintenance works, painting and repairs, roof inspections and repairs, graffiti removal, car park maintenance, de-fits and fit-out of tenancies, as well as paving, fencing, and gates.

